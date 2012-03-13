MUNICH, March 13 Mario Gomez scored four goals as Bayern Munich destroyed Champions League upstarts Basel 7-0 to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The rampant Bavarians, who scored seven for the second match in a row, handsomely avenged their shock 1-0 first-leg defeat as they went through 7-1 on aggregate to keep alive their dream of playing the final in their own Allianz Arena stadium.

Basel's hopes of becoming the first Swiss team to reach the quarter-finals for 33 years were in tatters by halftime as Arjen Robben, Thomas Mueller and Gomez put Bayern 3-0 ahead.

Gomez added three more 18 minutes after halftime, leaving him one short of Lionel Messi's record Champions League haul against Bayer Leverkusen, as Bayern handed the Swiss their worst-ever European defeat.

Robben completed the scoring with nine minutes left

It was the biggest winning margin in a Champions League knockout match and Bayern's most emphatic victory in the Champions League.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond)

