MUNICH, March 13 Mario Gomez scored
four goals as Bayern Munich destroyed Champions League upstarts
Basel 7-0 to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
The rampant Bavarians, who scored seven for the second match
in a row, handsomely avenged their shock 1-0 first-leg defeat as
they went through 7-1 on aggregate to keep alive their dream of
playing the final in their own Allianz Arena stadium.
Basel's hopes of becoming the first Swiss team to reach the
quarter-finals for 33 years were in tatters by halftime as Arjen
Robben, Thomas Mueller and Gomez put Bayern 3-0 ahead.
Gomez added three more 18 minutes after halftime, leaving
him one short of Lionel Messi's record Champions League haul
against Bayer Leverkusen, as Bayern handed the Swiss their
worst-ever European defeat.
Robben completed the scoring with nine minutes left
It was the biggest winning margin in a Champions League
knockout match and Bayern's most emphatic victory in the
Champions League.
