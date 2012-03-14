By Brian Homewood
Bayern Munich pair Arjen Robben
and Franck Ribery have their "Robbery" double act back in full
swing and the Bavarian side, who have scored 14 goals in their
last two games, are once again one of the most potent attacking
forces in Europe.
Few teams can cope with Bayern when their wingers are on
song, especially with goal poacher supreme Mario Gomez, scorer
of seven goals in his last two outings, lurking in the penalty
area to finish off their runs.
The Allianz Arena goal celebration has been played out 14
times in the last two matches after Bayern hammered FC Basel 7-0
in the Champions League on Tuesday and Hoffenheim 7-1 in the
Bundesliga on Saturday.
Leading 1-0 from a shock first-leg win in the round-of-16
tie, Basel had no clue how to deal with the duo, who took it in
turns to pull the Swiss champions apart.
Left-footer Robben was a constant menace with his favourite
tactic, picking up the ball on the right touchline before
cutting inside and running at the heart of the opposing defence.
Teams know exactly what he is doing but few appear able to
stop the injury-prone Dutchman, who has often been labeled
selfish.
Frenchman Ribery does similar damage down the left flank
although he often prefers to go on the outside, slipping to the
byline before pulling the ball back into the centre.
That recipe provided three goals in 17 second-half minutes
against Basel, all of them converted by Gomez, as Bayern surged
into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 aggregate
win.
The last five days may prove to have been the turning point
for Bayern's season, which had threatened to go down the drain
after an indifferent run featuring defeats to Bayer Leverkusen
and Borussia Moenchengladbach as well as a goalless draw at
lowly Freiburg.
"Maybe the team needed to have their backs to the wall to
produce these performances," said club president Uli Hoeness,
who added that Basel's poor pitch was partly to blame for the
first-leg defeat.
Heynckes, in his third stint at the club, said that even
during recent defeats Bayern had been playing good football.
For all their problems, Bayern are still in with a chance of
a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble, and will
benefit from Bastian Schweinsteiger's return from injury.
Heynckes has compared Schweinsteiger to Barcelona's Andres
Iniesta and Xavi.
Bayern trail Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund by five
points with nine games to go and face Moenchengladbach in the
semi-finals of the German Cup next week.
Tuesday's demolition of Basel put them into the
quarter-finals of the Champions League and Bayern's own stadium
will host this year's final.
Winning a fifth European title on home soil would be the
perfect scenario for Germany's biggest club.
