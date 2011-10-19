BERLIN Oct 19 Bayern Munich were left to dwell
on their wastefulness on Wednesday after another dominant
performance in a 1-1 draw at Napoli that put them two points
clear at the top of Champions League Group A.
Coach Jupp Heynckes has repeatedly highlighted Bayern's low
conversion rate despite having scored 25 goals in nine league
games and having conceded just one in a near perfect start to
the season.
On Tuesday it was a similar story with the Bavarians
dominating for long spells, missing a penalty and several clear
chances and failing to open up what would have been an
impressive lead after only three games.
The Bundesliga leaders, who have lost only once in all
competitions this season, have extra motivation to do well in
the Champions League with the final to be held in Munich next
year.
"It is a strange feeling. You walk off satisfied for having
gotten a point and dissatisfied because you could have won,"
said striker Mario Gomez, who saw his penalty saved on 49
minutes.
Bayern defender Holger Badstuber's own goal, when he
deflected in a Christian Maggio cross, was only the second goal
they have conceded all season but Bayern should have added to
Toni Kroos' second-minute opener.
Gomez, Kroos and Thomas Mueller squandered a handful of
chances as Bayern failed to apply the killer touch to their
fast-paced approach play.
"We would have preferred to win and given our game in the
second half it would have been deserved," Heynckes said.
"Up until Napoli's equalisers (in the 39th minute) we did
not allow anything at the back. In the second half we again took
control of the game and dominated."
Bayern top their Champions League group on seven points from
three games, with Napoli on five and Manchester City, 2-1
winners against Villarreal, on four. The Spaniards are without a
point.
"Now we have two home games against Napoli and Villarreal
and if we win both of them we will advance," Gomez said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)