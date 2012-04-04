By Karolos Grohmann
| MUNICH, Germany, April 4
MUNICH, Germany, April 4 Bayern Munich's proud
record over nine-times European winners Real Madrid has left the
Germans relishing their probable Champions League semi-final
clash.
The Bavarians, chasing a treble of domestic and European
titles, eased past Olympique Marseille 2-0 on Tuesday for a 4-0
aggregate victory to move into the last four for the second time
in three seasons.
While Real have yet to qualify, it is unlikely they will
concede four goals at home against APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday
following their comfortable 3-0 win in Cyprus last week.
"I think that we will play them (Real) because it is
extremely difficult to get a good result at the Santiago
Bernabeu," said Heynckes, who coached the Spanish giants in the
past and led them to the Champions League title in 1998.
"It will be an extremely attractive semi-final. We have a
history with Real which is very positive for us, very positive."
Four-times European champions Bayern have met Real in the
semi-finals of the top European club competition on four
previous occasions (1976, 1987, 2000, 2001) having come out on
top three times.
That is the reason the German team is known as the Bestia
Negra (black beast) in the Spanish capital.
"We hope to continue this run. It is a semi-final where
either team have chances to go through. They will be very tight
matches and we need a bit of luck as well," said Heynckes.
"But the way I see my team at the moment, we have the hunger
for even more success."
BAVARIAN WEEKS AHEAD
Bayern beat Real in both legs in the 2001 Champions League
last four to move into the final and clinch the trophy for the
fourth and last time.
They had also eliminated the Spaniards in 1976 in the last
four en route to their third European crown and again in 1987.
The Bavarians, who have won eight successive games in all
competitions, have rediscovered their deadly form from earlier
in the season at just the right time.
They have closed to within three points of Bundesliga
leaders Borussia Dortmund, whom they also play in the German Cup
final in May.
Their busy schedule, which also includes what could be a
league title decider against champions Dortmund on April 11,
will not deter them from their aim of becoming the first German
team to clinch a treble of top titles, club CEO Karl-Heinz
Rummenigge said.
"We are ready for these Bavarian weeks ahead of us. There
will be a game every three or four days and we are well
prepared," Rummenigge, part of the 1976 European Cup-winning
team said.
"We are still in the running for three titles and we take
each of them very seriously. We need to have nerves of steel and
I think we have them."
Their record again Real may be a good omen ahead of the
semi-finals, their recent record against Real coach Jose
Mourinho, however, is not.
It was the Portuguese coach's phenomenal treble-winning
Inter Milan side that beat them in the 2010 Champions League
final 2-0 to win the title.
