MUNICH, March 13 Lacklustre Bayern Munich advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday despite losing 2-0 to Arsenal in Munich to book their ticket on the away goals rule.

Olivier Giroud netted in the third minute to give the Gunners early hope after their 3-1 first leg defeat last month as they tried to become only the third team ever to advance in the knockout stage after losing the first leg at home.

Laurent Koscielny set up a nervous finale when he headed in their second goal five minutes from time but Arsenal failed to grab a third that would have sent them through.

Arsenal's exit means that there will be no Champions League quarter-finalist from England for the first time since the 1995/96 season.

