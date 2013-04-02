MUNICH, April 2 David Alaba scored after 30 seconds to set Bayern Munich on the way to a 2-0 Champions League win over Juventus in their quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday although it could have been much worse for the Italians.

Alaba's speculative 30-metre effort caught Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon off guard as it bounced in the penalty area and landed in the bottom corner to hand the visitors a nightmare start and they suffered a first-half mauling.

Thomas Mueller added Bayern's second goal just after the hour in a meeting of the German and Italian league leaders after Buffon had trouble with a long-range effort from Luiz Gustavo.

Juventus playmaker Andrea Pirlo made several uncharacteristic mistakes as his overrun side lost their first European match for three years after an 18-match unbeaten run. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)