UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lewandowski double sends Bayern 10 points clear
BERLIN, March 11 Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday and open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
MUNICH, April 23 Bayern Munich's incredible season continued when they handed Barcelona one of their heaviest defeats for years, hammering the Catalans 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.
Thomas Mueller headed the recently-crowned Bundesliga champions ahead in the 25th minute and Mario Gomez turned in the second goal amid suspicions of offside early in the second half.
Arjen Robben added a third in the 73rd minute and Mueller then grabbed his second of the night as Barca collapsed dramatically in a game where Lionel Messi, returning from a hamstring injury, made little impact.
In doing so, Bayern avenged their defeat by the same score in the quarter-finals four years ago. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 11 Panionios 1 Larissa 0 PAS Giannina 0 Panetolikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 23 16 3 4 43 13 51 ------------------------- 2 Panionios 24 14 6 4 31 15 48 3 PAOK Salonika * 23 14 4 5 36 14 43 4 Panathinaikos 23 11 8 4 36 13 41 5 Xanthi 23 11 6 6 25 20 39 -------------------------
March 11 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 20 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 14 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 12 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 11 Gerard (Espanyol) 10 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla)