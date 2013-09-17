Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
MUNICH, Sept 17 Holders Bayern Munich made a sparkling start to their Champions League title defence on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side easing past CSKA Moscow 3-0 in their Group D opener at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern, attempting to become the first team to win the trophy in back-to-back seasons, got off to a dream start when David Alaba floated a vicious free kick over the wall and past keeper Igor Akinfeev in the third minute.
Croat Mario Mandzukic added a second goal in the 41st minute, heading in an Arjen Robben free kick, before the Dutchman made it 3-0 midway through the second half.
It was a flawless performance by last season's treble winners and a successful return to the competition for new coach Guardiola who previously won the trophy with Barcelona. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.