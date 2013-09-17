MUNICH, Sept 17 Holders Bayern Munich made a sparkling start to their Champions League title defence on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side easing past CSKA Moscow 3-0 in their Group D opener at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern, attempting to become the first team to win the trophy in back-to-back seasons, got off to a dream start when David Alaba floated a vicious free kick over the wall and past keeper Igor Akinfeev in the third minute.

Croat Mario Mandzukic added a second goal in the 41st minute, heading in an Arjen Robben free kick, before the Dutchman made it 3-0 midway through the second half.

It was a flawless performance by last season's treble winners and a successful return to the competition for new coach Guardiola who previously won the trophy with Barcelona. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)