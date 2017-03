MUNICH Oct 23 Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery dazzled on his return from injury, scoring twice as the holders demolished Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday and edged closer to the knockout stage with three wins out of three Group D games.

Bayern, whose last encounter with Plzen was back in 1971 and a 7-1 aggregate win, set a frantic early pace and European footballer of the year Ribery gave them a deserved 25th-minute lead with a spot kick.

David Alaba doubled it 12 minutes later with a low drive and Ribery got another with a superb chip in the second half. Bastian Schweinsteiger added a goal three minutes later and Mario Goetze completed the scoring in stoppage time.

The result lifted Bayern to nine points in top spot. (Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)