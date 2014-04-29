MUNICH, April 19 Real Madrid tore apart Bayern Munich's ragged defence apart with a ruthless first-half display as they thrashed the defending champions 4-0 in their own stadium to reach their first Champions League final for 12 years on Tuesday.

Two Sergio Ramos headers put Real 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes and Cristiano Ronaldo added the third and fourth in the semi-final second leg.

Ronaldo made it 3-0 from a superb break before halftime with his 15th goal of the competition, a record for a single season, and then added the fourth in the 90th.

Bayern, treble winners last season, were never in the hunt as they slumped to a 5-0 aggregate defeat which will leave a huge stain on coach Pep Guardiola's previously enviable record in the competition. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)