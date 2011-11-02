By Karolos Grohmann
| MUNICH, Germany
MUNICH, Germany Nov 2 Bayern Munich beat Napoli
3-2 with a first half hat-trick by Mario Gomez and an
error-ridden second half on Wednesday to stand on the brink of
qualification into the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Gomez scored three times in 25 minutes to take his Champions
League goal tally to 17 and become his country's all-time top
scorer in the competition, leafrogging Michael Ballack who has
16.
The Italians managed to pull two goals back through Federico
Fernandez and battled for a draw in a bad-tempered second half
during which Napoli's Juan Zuniga and Bayern's Holger Badstuber
were both sent off with second bookings as the Bavarians won
their 10th European home game of the last 11.
Bayern top Group A with 10 points from four games.
Manchester City, who beat Villarreal, are second on seven with
Napoli third on five.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)