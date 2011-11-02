MUNICH, Germany Nov 2 Bayern Munich beat Napoli 3-2 with a first half hat-trick by Mario Gomez and an error-ridden second half on Wednesday to stand on the brink of qualification into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Gomez scored three times in 25 minutes to take his Champions League goal tally to 17 and become his country's all-time top scorer in the competition, leafrogging Michael Ballack who has 16.

The Italians managed to pull two goals back through Federico Fernandez and battled for a draw in a bad-tempered second half during which Napoli's Juan Zuniga and Bayern's Holger Badstuber were both sent off with second bookings as the Bavarians won their 10th European home game of the last 11.

Bayern top Group A with 10 points from four games. Manchester City, who beat Villarreal, are second on seven with Napoli third on five. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)