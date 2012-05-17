By Karolos Grohmann
| MUNICH, Germany
MUNICH, Germany May 17 For Bayern Munich's
Arjen Robben, Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea
in the Bavarian capital is the game of a lifetime and a chance
to make amends for 2010.
Bayern want to set the record straight with a fifth top
European prize after making their second Champions League final
in three seasons and losing the 2010 decider 2-0 to Inter Milan.
"This is the match of a lifetime," Dutch winger Robben told
reporters on Thursday. "It is time. You have to win the
Champions League once in your life.
"Two years ago we lost the final and now we have been given
another shot at it," added Robben, who will come up against his
former club.
"We have showed this season in Europe that we are one of the
best teams and hopefully we can say on Saturday that we are the
best team. That would be sensational."
Bayern have been beaten in both domestic competitions this
term by Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund, most recently
5-2 in the German Cup final on Saturday.
But any lingering disappointment will vanish instantly if
they lift the Champions League.
"Now there is only one prize. Everything else is forgotten,"
said Robben.
The Dutch international, who has won league titles in
Spain, Germany, England and Netherlands, has yet to win the top
European club prize despite stints at heavyweights Chelsea and
Real Madrid.
Neither has fellow winger Franck Ribery, who missed the 2010
final due to suspension.
Despite a recent changing room brawl, the pair known as
"Robbery" have been instrumental in guiding Bayern to the final
and a game away from becoming the first Champions League winners
on home soil.
"I am 29 and you do not experience such a game every
season," said Ribery, donning a red and white T-shirt with the
Bayern slogan Mia san Mia (We are who we are).
"It is difficult to reach the final so that is why this is
so important. We have to give it all we have got and try
everything and if we are dead afterwards then so be it."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)