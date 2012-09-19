MUNICH, Germany, Sept 19 Bastian Schweinsteiger and Bayern Munich cast aside the bitter memories of their Champions League final defeat in May to begin the new campaign with a 2-1 Group F victory over Valencia on Tuesday.

Schweinsteiger, whose spot-kick miss in the final shootout allowed Chelsea to score and be crowned European champions, fired Bayern into the lead with a deflected shot in the 38th minute, much to the delight of the 68,000 sold-out crowd in Munich.

Midfielder Toni Kroos added a second when he scored with a 20-metre drive in the 76th minute.

Defensive-minded Valencia, in their first encounter with Bayern since losing to the Germans in the 2001 Champions League final, cut the deficit with a header from Nelson Valdez in stoppage time.

Bayern should then have made it 3-1 but substitute Mario Mandzukic saw his penalty saved by keeper Diego Alves after Adil Rami was sent off.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)