Nov 28 Treble winners Bayern Munich's winning run through the Champions League group stage shows no sign of stopping with the title holders displaying ruthless efficiency in their 3-1 victory at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

Missing half a dozen players, including winger Franck Ribery and striker Mario Mandzukic, through injury and battling freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, Bayern struck at just the right times for their fifth win in five games for a new record of 10 straight wins in the competition.

"The conditions were very hard and we could not play a perfect game," said Thomas Mueller, who converted a spot kick for Bayern's third goal. "But we got the goals at the right times and did what was necessary."

It is difficult to imagine how much better his team could have played, given they seemed to be more at ease on the icy, slippery pitch better than their Russian hosts and controlling the game with over 63 percent possession.

Soaking up early pressure Bayern scored with their first chance of the game through Arjen Robben and then did exactly the same again early in the second half through Mario Goetze.

Former Bayern keeper Oliver Kahn seemed to sum up well the prevailing feeling among fans when he told German television: "I cannot imagine them losing, ever again. That's how it feels like right now."

Bayern, four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, are unbeaten in all three competitions they are taking part in this season.

They have stretched their unbeaten run in the league to almost 14 months while also winning their last 10 games in Europe.

Bayern's only defeat of the season came at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup back in July.

With Spaniards Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara back fit and Goetze, who also scored in their 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last week, hitting top form after his months-long injury break, Bayern comfortably compensated for the absences.

The return of Ribery, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mandzukic as well as Xherdan Shaqiri and Claudio Pizarro, will make them even stronger as Bayern look to become the first team to retain the Champions League title since its introduction in 1993.

Coach Pep Guardiola, in his first season in charge, was quick to praise his team's efficiency.

"I am extremely proud of them," said Guardiola. "To get 10 wins in a row in Europe is a very difficult thing. It was slippery and dangerous on the pitch and the team reacted well to that. These players have a lot of character." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)