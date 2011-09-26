By Karolos Grohmann
| MUNICH, Germany, Sept 26
MUNICH, Germany, Sept 26 Bayern Munich central
defender Holger Badstuber is doubtful for the Champions League
Group A match against Manchester City on Tuesday, coach Jupp
Heynckes said.
Badstuber, who has been instrumental in Bayern's run of nine
straight games in all competitions without conceding a goal, is
suffering with flu, Heynckes told reporters on Monday.
"A decision (on whether he will play) will be taken shortly
before the game," said the coach, adding Daniel van Buyten could
replace him.
Centre back Jerome Boateng, who was rested in Bayern's 3-0
win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, would "naturally" start,
Heynckes said.
Heynckes said he expected a much tougher game than what
Bayern had encountered until now this season with the two teams
"testing their strengths."
"But we also have several players on the pitch who command
respect," he said.
Bayern beat Villarreal 2-0 in Spain in their group opener
while competition debutants City drew 1-1 at home against
Napoli.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)