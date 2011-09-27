MUNICH, Germany, Sept 27 Bayern Munich forward Mario Gomez struck twice in the first half to hand his team a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday and extend their winning streak to 10 games in all competitions.

The Bundesliga's top scorer snatched a 38th minute lead, sliding in after City keeper Joe Hart had saved efforts from Franck Ribery and Thomas Mueller and added another in first half stoppage time, again tapping in from close range.

City, still looking for their first Champions League win in only their second game of the competition, failed to leave their mark with a lacklustre performance and have not won any of their last five European away games.

In-form Bayern, who left Arjen Robben on the bench and are eager to get a shot at a fifth European Cup title with the Champions League final to be held in Munich next year, have now won their last 10 games in all competitions without conceding a goal and top Group A with six points from two games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)