MUNICH, April 21 Sensational Bayern Munich destroyed Porto 6-1 to charge into the Champions League semi-finals 7-4 on aggregate and stay on track for a treble in Pep Guardiola's 100th competitive game in charge on Tuesday.

The five-time European champions, who lost 3-1 in the first leg last week, showed no sign of nerves as they dismantled the hapless Portuguese with an impressive attacking display to book a fourth straight last four spot.

Reminiscent of Germany's 7-1 World Cup semi-final demolition of Brazil last year, Bayern scored three times in 13 minutes through Thiago Alcantara, Jerome Boateng and Robert Lewandowski, to wipe out their quarter-final, first leg deficit.

Two more goals before the break from Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, who became Germany's record scorer in the competition with 27, and a late Xabi Alonso free-kick finished off Porto, who had Ivan Marcano sent off in the 87th for a second booking. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)