MUNICH May 12 Barcelona reached the Champions League final, despite losing 3-2 at Bayern Munich on Tuesday, with an aggregate 5-3 win and will face either Real Madrid or Juventus in Berlin next month.

Barca's Brazil forward Neymar scored twice in the first half to kill off Bayern's chances following the Spanish side's 3-0 first leg win at the Nou Camp last week.

Neymar was twice picked out by striker Luis Suarez, after the hosts' seventh minute lead through Medhi Benatia had briefly reignited the German side's hopes.

Bayern struck back with second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller but were still left needing another three to qualify for the showpiece match. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)