Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
MUNICH, Germany, April 3 Bayern Munich's Ivica Olic struck twice give his team a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille on Tuesday and send them into the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-0 aggregate victory.
The Croat, a surprise addition in the line-up ahead of Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez, gave the hosts a flying start when he connected with a Franck Ribery pass in the 13th minute. He tapped in his second after a well-timed pass from David Alaba in the 37th.
Four-time European champions Bayern look set to meet nine-time winners Real Madrid in a mouth-watering semi-final later this month, with the Spanish club hosting APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday and holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Cyprus.
Bayern, who booked their spot in the competition's last four for the second time in three seasons with their 13th win in the last 14 Champions League home games, are desperate for a final appearance that will be hosted by Munich on May 19. (To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more Champions League soccer)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F