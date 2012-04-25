MADRID, April 26 Bayern Munich coach Jupp
Heynckes hailed a "magical night" at his former stomping ground
in the Spanish capital after leading the Bundesliga side past
Real Madrid into a Champions League final against Chelsea at
their own Allianz Arena next month.
Heynckes won Europe's premier club competition in his only
season in charge at Real in 1997-98 and it was a triumphant
return to the Bernabeu for the 66-year-old German.
Bayern looked to be heading out of the competition, in which
they were losing finalists to Inter Milan at Real's stadium in
2010, when Cristiano Ronaldo put the Spaniards 2-0 ahead inside
the first 15 minutes of Wednesday's semi-final second leg.
But they gradually got into their stride, Arjen Robben
netting a 27th-minute penalty to make it 2-1 on the night and
3-3 on aggregate before goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved spot kicks
from Ronaldo and Kaka in a dramatic shootout to help the
Bavarians through to the May 19 final.
"We had big problems in the first 15 minutes and then we
played some excellent football for long periods," Heynckes said.
"I am particularly happy for my players and all the people
who work for the club."
If Heynckes was the architect of Bayern's success, keeper
Neuer was the hero on the ground, denying the two former World
Players of the Year with athletic dives low to his right to
block their spot kicks.
"We have all worked very hard for this," the 26-year-old
said.
"In both games we went toe to toe with Real at the very
least and we were deserved winners in the end.
"I wanted to save the penalties at all costs. Luck of course
plays a part."
ONE GOAL
Although Real keeper Iker Casillas revived Real's hopes by
denying Toni Kroos and Philipp Lahm in the shootout, Sergio
Ramos's wild shot over the bar paved the way for Bastian
Schweinsteiger to score and send Bayern through.
"We are all dead but exceptionally happy," the Germany
international said.
"Since we knew the final was going to be in Munich we all
had one goal: to get there," he added.
As well as the Champions League title, Bayern also have a
chance to win the German Cup when they meet newly-crowned
Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund in the final in Berlin on
May 12, a week before they host Chelsea.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Greg Stutchbury)