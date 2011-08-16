Soccer-Seol joins South Korea national team as assistant coach
SEOUL, Feb 6 The Korea Football Association have appointed former Fulham forward Seol Ki-hyeon as assistant coach to national team manager Uli Stielike, the KFA said on Monday.
BERLIN Aug 16 Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is fit to play in Wednesday's Champions League playoff first leg against FC Zurich after missing last week's Bundesliga game with VfL Wolfsburg because of back and adductor problems.
Coach Jupp Heynckes said the Dutchman was ready to help the Bavarians try to reach the group stages after they finished third in the Bundesliga last season and were forced to pre-qualify.
"He trained very well for the past three days," Heynckes told reporters on Tuesday.
Bayern are desperate to go through especially as the final will be held in Munich next year. The financial fallout from failing to advance is also estimated at about 20 million euros ($28.89 million).
"We know this is a challenge for us. We are aware of the importance of this game and the demand to reach the group stages," said Heynckes. "We are up against a creative and strong opponent who will not go into hiding against us."
The return leg is on Aug 23.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 5 Millonarios 1 Independiente Medellin 2 Atletico Huila 1 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Envigado 2 Deportivo Cali 0 Once Caldas 0 Tigres 0 Saturday, February 4 La Equidad 1 Atletico Junior 0 Alianza Petrolera 1 Bucaramanga 2 America 0 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 1 Toli
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday Sunday, February 5 Nacional A. 1 Deportivo Capiata 2 Rubio Nu 0 Cerro Porteno 3 Saturday, February 4 Sol de America 1 Independiente F.B.C. 1 General Diaz 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Friday, February 3 Libertad 3 Guarani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Libertad 1 1 0