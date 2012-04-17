By Brian Homewood
| MUNICH, April 17
MUNICH, April 17 Jose Mourinho refused to
comment on the performance of English referee Howard Webb in his
side's 2-1 Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by
Bayern Munich on Tuesday, except to say that the Bavarians'
first goal was offside.
"I don't criticise the referee, I accept his decisions,"
Mourinho, who has a reputation for doing exactly the opposite,
told reporters.
"They scored a goal which should have been disallowed but
that doesn't give me any reason to criticise.
"A draw would have been a fairer result. This is football,
whoever scores wins and the game ends when it ends, nothing
else."
"It's not a terrible result," he added after Bayern snatched
a win with a last-minute goal.
"We wanted to win, you start to feel it's going to be
difficult, the two teams were tired, there was a lot of fighting
for the ball and when it seemed it would be a draw, they
scored."
Although it was a fractious encounter, Bayern's 66-year-old
coach Jupp Heynckes thought it used to be worse in the old days.
"It's the semi-final of the Champions League, so it was
always going to be a physical match and both teams showed that,"
he said.
"When I think of the old European Cup, especially against
Italian teams, those were hard fights back then, often very
difficult.
"I think the referee, apart from a few incidents, had a good
game."
