MUNICH May 16 Penpix of Bayern Munich players ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea in Munich's Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Goalkeepers:

1-MANUEL NEUER, Age 26. The Germany No.1 has played a big part in Bayern's run to the final with a superb performance in the penalty shoot-out against Real Madrid in the semis. However, he has had a few erratic performances in his debut season at Bayern since joining from Schalke 04 last summer. He might also give Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard a special handshake before kickoff after his let off when Lampard's shot clearly crossed his goalline when England played Germany in the 2010 World Cup finals but the goal was never given.

22-HANS-JOERG BUTT, Age 37. Played in two losing Champions League finals for Bayer Leverkusen in 2002 and Bayern in 2010, but barring an injury to Neuer, the medal he collects on Saturday will probably be after spending most of the evening on the bench. Saturday also marks the end of his long playing career as he will take a coaching job at Bayern at the end of the season.

Defenders:

13-RAFINHA, Age 26. The mercurial Brazilian has failed to hold on to his starting spot since the winter break but could be back in the starting lineup because 19-year-old revelation David Alaba is suspended from the final.

17-JEROME BOATENG, Age 23. The tall Germany central defender has added some steel and speed in the Bayern defence since joining from Manchester City last summer and has combined extremely well with Holger Badstuber, who is also suspended for the final. Although he spent the 2010-11 season in England, he did not gain much first hand experience playing Chelsea, only coming on as an 88th minute substitute against them in Sept. 2010.

21-PHILIPP LAHM, Age 28. The captain and defensive brain of the team. The hugely consistent Germany captain usually plays as leftback but as is often the case, could move over to the right with Rafinha occupying the left side.

26-DIEGO CONTENTO, Age 22. Has an association with Bayern going back to when he was just five years old. Born in Munich to parents from Napoli, he developed through Bayern's youth system and has a contract to next season. Although he has played only scarcely this year with just one game in this Champions League campaign, he is still young with a good future ahead of him.

5-DANIEL VAN BUYTEN, Age 34. Played for 10 different clubs at all levels, before joining Bayern in 2006, the experienced Belgian defender had been out injured for four months but recently returned to training and could be included in Saturday's squad by coach Jupp Heynckes.

Midfielders

7-FRANCK RIBERY, Age 29. The French winger has had his most productive season in Germany since moving from Olympique Marseille to Bayern in 2007, scoring 12 league goals and setting up another 12 for his teammates. Ribery, who has scored another three goals in the Champions League, is desperate for a shot at the big prize after being suspended for the 2010 final.

10-ARJEN ROBBEN, Age 32. The Dutchmen scored twice in 19 Champions League matches for Chelsea during his spell in London and will no doubt relish playing against one of his former clubs. Was in the side beaten by Inter Milan in the 2010 final and is still one of the most effective wide right players. With Ribery, is the other half of the "Robbery" combination that can easily turn a game with a dazzling goal or a surging run. However one criticism is that he too often tries to go it alone.

23-DANIJEL PRANJIC, Age 30. The versatile Croat has dropped further down the pecking order and could be in the Bayern squad for the last time. Was on the bench for the 2010 Champions League defeat to Inter.

31-BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER, Age 27. The heartbeat of the Bayern side, his injuries this season have proved to be costly for Bayern. The holding midfielder, who first played in the Champions League for Bayern nearly 10 years ago, has admitted he is still trying to find his best form after a broken collarbone and ankle injury ruled him out for several months this season. Another looking for a winner's medal after the loss to Inter. 39-TONI KROOS, Age 22. Has been sensational this season, consolidating his Germany spot ahead of the Euros. Possesses a thundering shot and peripheral vision that allows him to slice open defences with pin-point passes even from long range. 44-ANATOLIY TYMOSHCHUK, Age 32. With more than 100 caps for Ukraine he has also won titles in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk, in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg and in Germany with Bayern. Now 32, he is more often used as a substitute. Enjoys venturing forward and trying his luck with long-range efforts.

FORWARDS

9-NILS PETERSEN, Age 23. Joined Bayern from Energie Cottbus in July last year and has had to bide his time on the bench and being used as an occasional substitute.

11-IVICA OLIC, Age 32. Won the UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow in 2005 and would love to add the Champions League to his personal medals chest after ending on the losing side with Bayern against Inter two years ago. Has won titles in his native Croatia and Russia as well as Germany. This will be his final competitive game for the club, and he still retains great ability to move inside the box and score plenty of goals.

25-THOMAS MUELLER, Age 22. A versatile player who can fit in as an attacking midfielder or wideman with goals in his boots. Has had a consistent season and is a threat if left unmarked in or around the box.

33-MARIO GOMEZ, Age 26. Came on as a late substitute when Bayern lost the 2010 final - but could play a far more significant role in this season's final following a stunning Champions League season, scoring 12 goals so far. He also finished second on goals in the Bundesliga, with a tally of 26. A workhorse outside the box, he is lethal in front of goal and if he is on fire, Chelsea, with their weakened defence, could well be in danger. (Editing by Mike Collett)