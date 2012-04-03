Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
April 3 Bayern Munich 2 Olympique Marseille 0 - Champions League quarter-final, second leg result:
Bayern Munich beat Olympique Marseille 4-0 on aggregate
At the Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorer: Ivica Olic 13, 37
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 17-Jerome Boateng, 28-Holger Badstuber, 27-David Alaba; 30-Luiz Gustavo, 39-Toni Kroos (23-Danijel Pranjic 67), 44-Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, 25-Thomas Mueller (13-Rafinha 39), 7-Franck Ribery; 11-Ivica Olic (33-Mario Gomez 75).
Olympique Marseille: 30-Steve Mandanda; 2-Cesar Azpilicueta, 24-Rod Fanni, 3-Nicolas Nkoulou, 15-Jeremy Morel (Morgan Amalfitano); 7-Benoit Cheyrou, 17-Stephane Mbia, 9-Brandao (10 Andre-Pierre Gignac 74), 28-Mathieu Valbuena, 20-Andre Ayew; 11-Loic Remy (12-Charles Kabore 63).
-
First leg: Olympique Marseille 0 Bayern Munich 2
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F