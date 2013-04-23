UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lewandowski double sends Bayern 10 points clear
BERLIN, March 11 Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday and open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
April 23 Bayern Munich 4 Barcelona 0 - Champions League semi-final, first-leg result.
At the Allianz Arena.
Scorers: Thomas Mueller 25, 82, Mario Gomez 49, Arjen Robben 73
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 17-Jerome Boateng, 4-Dante, 27-David Alaba; 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 8-Javi Martinez; 25-Thomas Mueller (14-Claudio Pizarro 83), 7-Franck Ribery (11-Xherdan Shaqiri 89), 10-Arjen Robben; 33-Mario Gomez (30-Luiz Gustavo 71)
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Daniel Alves, 3-Gerard Pique, 15-Marc Bartra, 18-Jordi Alba; 6-Xavi, 16-Sergio Busquets, 8-Andres Iniesta; 9-Alexis Sanchez, 10-Lionel Messi, 17-Pedro (7-David Villa 83)
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) (Editing by Toby Davis)
