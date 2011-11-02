SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Man City - the fans' view
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
(Adds teams)
Nov 2 Bayern Munich 3 Napoli 2 - Champions League Group A result:
At Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers:
Bayern Munich: Mario Gomez 17, 23, 42
Napoli: Federico Fernandez 45, 80
Red cards: Juan Zuniga (Napoli) 70, Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich) 77
Halftime: 3-1
Teams:
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 5-Daniel van Buyten, 28-Holger Badstuber, 17-Jerome Boateng; 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger (44-Anatoliy Tymoshchuk 53), 30-Luiz Gustavo, 25-Thomas Mueller, 39-Toni Kroos, 7-Franck Ribery (27-David Alaba 80); 33-Mario Gomez.
Napoli: 1-Morgan De Sanctis; 14-Hugo Campagnaro, 21-Federico Fernandez, 6-Salvatore Aronica (8-Andrea Dossena 42); 18-Juan Zuniga, 88-Gokhan Inler, 20-Blerim Dzemaili (29-Goran Pandev 84), 11-Christian Maggio; 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi, 17-Marek Hamsik, 7-Edinson Cavani
Referee: Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Feb 9 Hull City manager Marco Silva wants his players to stay grounded ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to fourth-placed Arsenal, warning them they are not out of danger despite picking up points against Manchester United and Liverpool.