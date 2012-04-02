By Karolos Grohmann
| MUNICH, Germany, April 2
MUNICH, Germany, April 2 Bayern Munich forward
Arjen Robben is close to extending his contract with the
four-times European champions, coach Jupp Heynckes said on
Monday.
The Dutch international, who joined the club in 2009 from
Real Madrid and has a contract until 2013, was unhappy earlier
this season after being left on the bench for three games
following a slump in form.
The 28-year-old, however, has played a key role in Bayern's
recent improvement that has seen them win seven straight games
in all competitions as they chase a Champions
League-Bundesliga-German Cup treble.
Robben scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Nuremberg on
Saturday to lift the Bavarians within three points of Bundesliga
leaders Borussia Dortmund.
"Internally this (contract extension) has been negotiated. I
expect Arjen will put his signature to it in the coming period,"
Heynckes told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League
quarter-final return leg against Olympique Marseille.
"He is showing how important he is for Bayern. Not only the
winning goal this weekend but the way he plays for the team.
That is what makes him so valuable for us."
Robben, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea, has been a
target for several top European clubs in recent months.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)