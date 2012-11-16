BERLIN Nov 16 Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has been ruled out of his team's upcoming matches in the Bundesliga and the Champions League after a minor muscle tear sustained while on international duty on Wednesday, the club said on Friday.

Robben, who only recently returned after a four-week absence due to a back injury, will miss Saturday's Bavarian derby against Nuremeberg as well as the clash at Valencia in the Champions League next week.

"He will not be at our disposal tomorrow and against Valencia," coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters. He said the club would have to see how Robben recovered after that.

The Dutch international was injured in the 0-0 friendly draw against Germany in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

It is not the first time Robben has come back with an injury from international duty. He missed the first half of the 2010/11 season after being injured during the 2010 World Cup, with Bayern Munich arguing with the Dutch federation for months over compensation. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)