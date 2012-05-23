BERLIN May 23 Bayern Munich jumped to winger
Arjen Robben's defence on Wednesday after he was jeered by the
club's fans in a friendly match, days after missing a penalty in
their Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.
Many fans among the 33,000 crowd at Tuesday's friendly
between Bayern and Netherlands in Munich vented their
frustration at losing out on the biggest European club prize,
whistling and jeering the Dutch international, who played only
for Netherlands, when he had possession.
Robben's spot-kick in extra time on Saturday was saved by
Chelsea keeper Petr Cech. The English club went on to become
European champions after winning a penalty shootout at Bayern's
own Allianz Arena. Robben did not take a penalty in the
game-deciding shootout.
"Just like the other players, fans and friends of Bayern,
Arjen Robben is deeply disappointed and affected by the
undeserved defeat on penalties against Chelsea," Bayern CEO
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.
"But it is the style of Bayern and their fans to give the
one who has fallen down the hand and help him. This morning we
have received a lot of reactions from Bayern fans who apologise
on behalf of those who whistled.
"Bayern wish Arjen Robben a good and successful Euro
championship and look forward to having him back in the Bayern
group in July."
Robben, who earlier this month extended his Bayern contract
by two years to 2015, has had an uneasy relationship this season
with the club's fans, some accusing the Dutchman of being too
selfish on the pitch.
He was briefly benched earlier this year by coach Jupp
Heynckes and a penalty miss against champions Borussia Dortmund
in a key league game in April did little to appease Bayern fans.
Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk called Bayern fans'
behaviour "a disgrace" on Tuesday, while former team mate Mark
van Bommel said Robben should consider his Bayern future.
