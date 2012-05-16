SHOWCASE-Soccer-Aguero makes striking comeback as City go second
* Man City earned a crucial 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth
BERLIN May 16 Bayern Munich have been given the go-ahead by European soccer's governing body UEFA to use their home changing room at the Allianz Arena for Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea, a club official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Bayern, aiming to become the first team of the host city to win a Champions League final on home soil, are officially playing a neutral match.
A club official, however, said Bayern would be using their usual changing room instead of the other two neutral ones available.
"That is correct," he said.
Bayern have been allocated the same amount of tickets (17,500) as their opponents and are named as home team for marketing and logistical purposes as the host city is decided years before that year's competition. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, February 13 Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2 Raheem Sterling 29, Tyrone Mings 69og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Sunday, February 12 Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 36, Martin Olsson 45+2 Leicester City 0
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, February 13 Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2 Sunday, February 12 Burnley 1 Chelsea 1 Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0 Saturday, February 11 Arsenal 2 Hull City 0 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester United 2 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0 Stoke City 1 Cryst