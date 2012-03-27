UPDATE 2-Soccer-Birthday boy Di Maria celebrates as PSG thrash Barca
* Reverse equals Barca's worst Champions league loss (Adds quotes)
BERLIN, March 27 Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been included in the squad who left for Marseille for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Olympique but is still doubtful due to an injury.
"I will decide tomorrow if he will be included in the squad," coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters on Tuesday before a flight to the southern French city.
The 27-year-old Germany international had made a brief comeback earlier this month after tearing an ankle ligament in February but has missed his team's last three games due to the nagging injury.
He also missed two months at the end of the year due to a broken collarbone.
Bayern are chasing a treble of domestic titles and the Champions League with the final hosted by Munich on May 19.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)
* Reverse equals Barca's worst Champions league loss (Adds quotes)
LISBON, Feb 14 Borussia Dortmund were left licking their wounds after wasting several chances in a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Benfica in their Champions League last 16, first leg clash on Tuesday.
* In-form Mitroglou scored his 13th goal in last 13 appearances