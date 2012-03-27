BERLIN, March 27 Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been included in the squad who left for Marseille for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Olympique but is still doubtful due to an injury.

"I will decide tomorrow if he will be included in the squad," coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters on Tuesday before a flight to the southern French city.

The 27-year-old Germany international had made a brief comeback earlier this month after tearing an ankle ligament in February but has missed his team's last three games due to the nagging injury.

He also missed two months at the end of the year due to a broken collarbone.

Bayern are chasing a treble of domestic titles and the Champions League with the final hosted by Munich on May 19.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)