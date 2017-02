MUNICH, Germany Nov 2 Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will be out for up to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the 3-2 Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday, the club said.

The Germany international was injured early in the second half after colliding with Napoli's Gokhan Inler.

"He broke his collarbone. He will be operated on tonight or tomorrow. The doctors say he will be out four to six weeks but I do not want to commit myself to that," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters. "I will see how long once he starts his recovery." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)