UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lewandowski double sends Bayern 10 points clear
BERLIN, March 11 Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday and open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
April 23 A selection of statistics surrounding Bayern Munich's 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.
* Barcelona conceded four goals in a Champions League match for the first time since losing 4-2 to Chelsea in the last 16 in March 2005.
* The last team to beat Barcelona 4-0 in the competition were Dynamo Kiev in the group stages in November 1997.
* No team has ever lost the first leg of a Champions League/European Cup tie by four or more goals and progressed to the next round.
* The last time Barcelona's Lionel Messi featured in a team that lost 4-0 was in Argentina's 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Germany. Thomas Mueller, who scored twice on Tuesday, netted in that game too.
* Barcelona only had one shot on target against Bayern, the joint lowest they have managed in the Champions League this season.
* In all competitions Barcelona have not lost 4-0 since they were beaten by Getafe in the King's Cup in May 2007.
Sources: Opta Sports, Infostrada Sports (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 11 Panionios 1 Larissa 0 PAS Giannina 0 Panetolikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 23 16 3 4 43 13 51 ------------------------- 2 Panionios 24 14 6 4 31 15 48 3 PAOK Salonika * 23 14 4 5 36 14 43 4 Panathinaikos 23 11 8 4 36 13 41 5 Xanthi 23 11 6 6 25 20 39 -------------------------
March 11 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 20 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 14 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 12 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 11 Gerard (Espanyol) 10 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla)