April 24 Statistics surrounding Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

* Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski was the first player in the history of European competition to score four goals in a match against Real Madrid.

* It was the 10th occasion a player has scored four or more goals in a Champions League game. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the only player to have done it twice.

* This was the first season when two teams have conceded four or more goals in one game in a set of Champions League semi-finals (following Bayern Munich's 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday).

* Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in six consecutive Champions League games, equalling Marouane Chamakh and Burak Yilmaz.

* Ronaldo became only the fifth player to score 50 Champions League goals. The competition's top scorers are Raul 71, Lionel Messi 59, Ruud van Nistelrooy 56 and Thierry Henry 50.

* A three-goal deficit has been overturned once in the Champions League knockout stages, in the 2004 quarter-final when Deportivo La Coruna beat AC Milan 4-0 after a 4-1 away defeat.

* In all European competitions, there has been one all-German final. In the 1979-80 UEFA Cup, Frankfurt beat Borussia Moenchengladbach on away goals rule.

