BORISOV, Belarus Nov 24 Bayer Leverkusen's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 were dealt a stinging blow after they were held to a 1-1 Group E draw at BATE Borisov that left them needing other results to go their way to stay in the competition.

Forward Mikhail Gordeichuk gave the home side a second-minute lead before Admir Mehmedi replied midway through the second half with a superb finish.

The outcome left Leverkusen on five points from as many games, meaning that they will be eliminated before the final round of games if AS Roma beat holders Barcelona at the Nou Camp later on Tuesday.

The action-packed draw in Belarus also sent Barcelona, who top the section with 10 points from four games ahead of Roma with five from four, through to the last 16.

BATE have four points from five games and could still clinch their first knockout stage berth in Europe's elite club competition. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Toby Davis)