Borisov, Sept 29 Belarus champions BATE Borisov shocked injury-hit AS Roma with an entertaining 3-2 home win in their Champions League Group E clash on Tuesday.

BATE went 3-0 up in the first 30 minutes through Ihar Stasevich and two from Filip Mladenovic.

The Serie A club hit back after the break and reduced the deficit with strikes from Gervinho, after 66 minutes, and Vasilis Torisidis eight minutes from time.

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi also hit the crossbar late on but BATE held out to move on to three points in Group E. Roma are bottom of the section with one.