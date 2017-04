LISBON, April 13 Bayern Munich drew 2-2 at Benfica on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the fifth consecutive season with a 3-2 aggregate victory and remain on track for a treble of titles.

Arturo Vidal's 38th-minute goal cancelled out the hosts' lead 11 minutes earlier through Raul Jimenez' header.

Bayern added another goal with a Thomas Mueller volley from a Javi Martinez header in the 53rd minute to knock out the Portuguese, who managed a late equaliser through Talisca.

Former European champions Benfica were vying for their first semi-final appearance in more than a quarter of a century but suffered their fourth elimination in their fourth European tie against Bayern.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)