LISBON, March 27 Interim coach Roberto Di
Matteo's decision to rest some of his big guns paid off as
Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win at Benfica in their Champions League
quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.
The Italian left Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Michael
Essien, Gary Cahill and Daniel Sturridge out of his starting
lineup and one of the players brought in, Salomon Kalou, scored
the only goal in the second half at the Stadium of Light.
"We've been playing so many high-intensity games, Manchester
City last week, Spurs on Saturday, and tonight was another one,"
Di Matteo told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).
"It's a question of trying to energise the team and freshen
it up. We knew Benfica played with a high tempo so we needed
fresh players who could run.
"I'm involving everybody in the squad. I'm rotating, we need
everybody until the end of the season."
Di Matteo was particularly pleased with Portuguese right
back Paulo Ferreira who started his first match of 2012 in place
of the injured Branislav Ivanovic.
"Ferreira hasn't played for a while but he was outstanding,"
said the Italian.
FITNESS LEVELS
"We cannot play with only 11 players and you're going to see
players who have played a bit less play more in the future
because it's just impossible for us to play every three days and
reach the fitness levels that are needed to win games."
Chelsea are also through to the FA Cup semi-finals and,
occupying fifth place in the Premier League, are desperate to
claw their way into the top four to earn a place in next
season's Champions League.
Di Matteo said he was delighted with his team's victory at
Benfica.
"It was an excellent performance," he added. "It's difficult
to play against Benfica, they haven't lost here for a couple of
years [in Europe] and we saw why.
"They are a good side with good individual players and a
threat from set plays. I always felt we looked solid
defensively, well organised and I always fancied us to score a
goal."
Benfica defender Maxi Pereira said the tie was far from
over.
"We played a good match tonight and I think we can win in
London," he said. "A lot could happen and it is not over yet."
The second leg at Stamford Bridge is on April 4. The winners
will meet Barcelona or AC Milan in the semi-finals.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ed Osmond)