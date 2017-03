LISBON Oct 23 Benfica's Paraguayan striker Oscar Cardozo bundled home a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against Olympiakos Piraeus in their Champions League Group C clash at the Luz stadium on Wednesday.

The result means the two clubs are level on four points in Group C, five points behind leaders Paris St Germain, who beat Anderlecht 5-0.

Olympiakos opened the scoring in a rain-hit Lisbon through attacking midfielder Alejandro Dominguez in the 29th minute.

But it was the former Benfica keeper Roberto who was key to the final outcome.

Roberto, returning to the Luz stadium as Olympiakos' No 1, failed to clear a corner in the 83rd minute and Cardozo pounced.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)