LISBON Dec 9 Bayer Leverkusen showed none of their usual German efficiency as they were held to a 0-0 draw against already-eliminated Benfica on Tuesday and missed out on top spot in Champions League Group C.

With little goalmouth action to quicken the pulse in a largely-deserted Estadio da Luz, the result meant that Monaco, 2-0 winners over Zenit St Petersburg, leap-frogged Leverkusen into top spot.

Monaco finished with 11 points, Leverkusen 10, Zenit 7 and Benfica 4.

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus made nine changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Zenit on Matchday Five and one of those who kept his place was guilty of a stunning miss.

Brazilian striker Lima picked up the loose ball 10-metres from goal and with time to pick his spot and fire into an empty net, crashed the ball off the top of the crossbar.

Leverkusen lost Turkey international defender Omer Toprak to a second yellow card in injury-time and finished with 10 men to compound their disappointing evening. (Reporting by Nick Said, edited by Mike Collett)