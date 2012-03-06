* Benfica too strong for Zenit
* Oliveira seals win in stoppage time
By Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, March 6 Goals by Uruguay's Maxi Pereira and
Portugal's Nelson Oliveira sent twice European champions Benfica into the
Champions League quarter-finals with a convincing 2-0 win over Russia's Zenit St
Petersburg on Tuesday.
Benfica overturned a 3-2 deficit from the first leg in Russia to progress
4-3 on aggregate after dominating possession and restricting Zenit to sporadic
counter-attacks.
Benfica kept pouring forward and the tactic paid off when the energetic
Pereira scored from close range in first-half stoppage time after a neat
backheel from Belgium international Axel Witsel.
Substitute Nelson Oliveira, who made his Portugal debut against Poland last
week, grabbed the second goal just before the final whistle.
Benfica reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since
2006 when they knocked out Premier League Liverpool in the round of 16 before
losing to Barcelona in the quarter-finals.
Benfica dominated the first half and got their reward when Witsel's first
shot was parried but he kept his cool to lay the rebound off for Pereira to slot
in.
Man-of-the-match Witsel moved further forward due to the absence of
first-choice playmaker Pablo Aimar and he rose to the challenge, not only
winning many balls in the midfield but also acting as the prime creator for
Benfica's attacks.
Zenit employed a more physical approach and seemed happy to concede most of
the possession, opting instead for hitting Benfica on the counter-attack.
Benfica finished off the visitors in second-half stoppage time when the
promising Oliveira scored with a clinical strike.
