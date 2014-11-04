LISBON Nov 4 Benfica edged Monaco 1-0 with a late goal from the in-form Talisca at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday to boost their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

The highly rated 20-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder poked home his ninth goal of the season in all competitions in the 82nd minute as Benfica got their first win of the campaign.

The Portuguese side remain bottom of Group C on four points, level with Zenit St Petersburg who earlier lost 2-1 at home to group leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Germans have nine points ahead of Monaco who stay in second place on five.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim had urged his goal-shy side, who had scored once in their previous three group games, to improve in attack but for large periods of the opening half they were forced to defend against a desperate Benfica side.

Nicolas Gaitan could have given Benfica the lead on the stroke of halftime but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Andrea Raggi as the hosts failed to capitalise on their possession.

Monaco improved drastically in the second half and came close to scoring several times but, with the French side pushing for a win, Talisca fired home when left unmarked in the area. (Writing by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)