LISBON, Sept 14 Welsh midfielder Ryan Giggs extended his own record as the Champions' League eldest scorer with a classy strike that earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw against a lively Benfica side in their Group C opener on Wednesday.

Alex Ferguson fielded a more experienced, but less incisve, side than the one that has burst out of the blocks in the Premier League and they fell behind on 24 minutes when Paraguay striker Oscar Cardozo fired in from distance past Anders Lindergaard.

United scored with their first shot on target, when Antonio Valencia found the 37-year-old Giggs on the edge of the box and he fired in.

Benfica had the better chances of the second half and substitute Spanish forward Nolito went close twice, wasting a fine flowing move in the 66th minute that Lindergaard had to tip away and then shooting wide when clear on goal with just three minutes left. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)