LISBON Nov 2 A second-half strike by Benjamin Huggel earned Basel a 1-1 draw at Benfica on Wednesday that keeps the Swiss the Group C pot bubbling nicely with tworounds remaining.

Benfica and Manchester United, who beat Otelul Galati 2-0, both have eight points with Basel, who play the group whipping boys next, on five points and still very much in the hunt for a last-16 place.

Benfica burst out of the blocks with Argentine playmaker Pablo Aimar running at the Basel defence in the first minute to feed striker Rodrigo, whose shot was tipped against the post by keeper Yann Sommer.

The Spaniard, selected ahead of Paraguay international Oscar Cardozo, didn't waste his second chance three minutes later, firing in a half-volley into the top right corner after a headed pass from Nicolas Gaitan.

Basel levelled after 63 minutes when Scott Chipperfield made a run on the left and squared Huggel to slot it in cleanly from near the spot.

