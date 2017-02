LISBON Dec 7 An early tap-in from Paraguay striker Oscar Cardozo earned Benfica a 1-0 home win over Romanian champions Otelul Galati on Wednesday which secured them top spot in Champions League Group C.

The Lisbon club ended the group phase above second-place Basel who shocked Premier League champions Manchester United with a 2-1 win in the final match.

Otelul exit the Champions League without earning a single point in their debut campaign. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)