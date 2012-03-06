By Daniel Alvarenga
| LISBON, March 6
LISBON, March 6 Goals by Uruguay's Maxi Pereira and
Portugal international Nelson Oliveira sent twice European champions Benfica
into the Champions League quarter-finals with a convincing 2-0 win over Russian
side Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday.
Benfica overturned a 3-2 deficit from the first leg in Russia to progress
4-3 on aggregate after dominating possession and restricting Zenit to sporadic
counter-attacks.
Benfica kept pouring forward and the tactic paid off when the energetic
Pereira scored from close range in first-half stoppage time after a neat
backheel from Belgium international Axel Witsel.
Substitute Nelson Oliveira, who made his Portugal debut against Poland last
week, grabbed the second goal just before the final whistle.
Benfica reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since
2006 when they knocked out Premier League Liverpool in the round of 16 before
losing to Barcelona in the quarter-finals.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)