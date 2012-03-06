LISBON, March 6 Goals by Uruguay's Maxi Pereira and Portugal international Nelson Oliveira sent twice European champions Benfica into the Champions League quarter-finals with a convincing 2-0 win over Russian side Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Benfica overturned a 3-2 deficit from the first leg in Russia to progress 4-3 on aggregate after dominating possession and restricting Zenit to sporadic counter-attacks.

Benfica kept pouring forward and the tactic paid off when the energetic Pereira scored from close range in first-half stoppage time after a neat backheel from Belgium international Axel Witsel.

Substitute Nelson Oliveira, who made his Portugal debut against Poland last week, grabbed the second goal just before the final whistle.

Benfica reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 when they knocked out Premier League Liverpool in the round of 16 before losing to Barcelona in the quarter-finals. (Editing by Ed Osmond)