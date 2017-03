LISBON, Sept 17 A debut goal from new Serbian signing Filip Djuricic and another by captain Luisao gave Benfica a deserved 2-0 win over Anderlecht in Tuesday's Champions League Group C match at the Luz stadium.

The Europa League runners-up went in front when forward Djuricic pounced on the rebound after keeper Silvio Proto could only parry a fourth-minute shot.

Benfica were in control throughout and Brazilian Luisao extended their lead with a neat volley after 30 minutes.

The visitors perked up after the break and were unlucky when they had a goal disallowed for offside. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)