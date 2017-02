LISBON, March 27 A second-half goal by Ivorian Salomon Kalou handed Chelsea a 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Londoners always appeared in control and Kalou grabbed the only goal in the 75th minute, tapping the ball in from close range after excellent work down the right by Fernando Torres and Ramires.

Juan Mata also went close for Chelsea on the hour when he rounded keeper Artur Moraes but struck the post from an acute angle.

Defender Jardel had Benfica's best chance midway through the second half when his close-range header was acrobatically saved by Petr Cech.