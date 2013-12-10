LISBON Dec 10 Benfica got the better of a makeshift Paris St Germain side with a 2-1 comeback win on Tuesday thanks to goals from South Americans Lima and Nicolas Gaitan but it wasn't enough to secure a passage to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

The Lisbon club needed to better Olympiakos' score in Athens, but the Greek side beat Anderlecht 3-1 to claim the runners-up spot in Group C and consign third-placed Benfica to the Europa League.

PSG go through as group winners with 13 points, three ahead of both Olympiakos and Benfica.

The visitors' Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani slotted home the opener eight minutes before halftime.

Benfica levelled with a penalty from Brazilian Lima after PSG's Champions League debutant Kalifa Traore brought down Silvio in the box, and Argentinian Gaitan rewarded Benfica for a stronger second-half display with the winner after 58 minutes.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)