(adds teams)
March 27 Benfica 0 Chelsea 1 - Champions League
quarter-final, first leg result:
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorer: Salomon Kalou 75
Halftime: 0-0
Benfica: 1-Artur Moraes; 14-Maxi Pereira, 4-Luisao,
33-Jardel, 3-Emerson; 28-Axel Witsel, 6-Javi Garcia (9-Nolito
81), 20-Nicolas Gaitan, 8-Bruno Cesar (19-Rodrigo 69); 10-Pablo
Aimar (21-Nemanja Matic 69), 7-Oscar Cardozo.
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 19-Paulo Ferreira (17-Jose Bosingwa
80), 4-David Luiz, 26-John Terry, 3-Ashley Cole; 12-John Obi
Mikel, 7-Ramires, 16-Raul Meireles (8-Frank Lampard 68) ;
10-Juan Mata; 9-Fernando Torres, 21-Salomon Kalou (23-Daniel
Sturridge 82).
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy).
(Compiled by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933;
Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories